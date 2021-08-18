Five Things Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Norwich City Clash

Manchester City trained at the City Football Academy (CFA) on Wednesday ahead of their Premier League tie against Norwich City at the weekend.

The Premier League champions are looking to claim their first competitive win of the new campaign after suffering defeats against Leicester City and Tottenham in the space of a week, with several first-team stars yet to return to the starting XI.

After seemingly lacking the cutting edge in attack against Nuno Espirito Santo's side on Sunday, Pep Guardiola would be keen to get his attacking line to full sharpness in order to kick off their league campaign against the Canaries on Saturday.

While a few key players are yet to join up with the rest of the group, City should field a reasonably strong squad to face Daniel Farke's side, with Jack Grealish in line to make his home debut for the Champions League finalists.

1) Pep leading from the front

City boss Pep Guardiola was one of the first to be spotted at the CFA on Wednesday morning, as the Catalan boss retaining his reputation of being one of most active figures in his side's training sessions.

The 50-year-old appeared to be at his dramatic best as he was seen shouting instructions at his group, who were listening with intent to what the former Barcelona manager had to say, as it has been stated previously that Guardiola is as detailed a coach as any to have graced the game of football.

After admitting that his side could suffer from a slow start to the new campaign as they did last year, Guardiola will be aware of the repercussions of a sluggish onset to the fresh season, with City's title rivals off to a flying start to their respective campaigns at the weekend.

2) Grealish settling in at City

After being thrown straight into action a day less than 48 hours after completing a club-record to City in the Community Shield a few weeks ago, Grealish is settling to life in Manchester after spending just short of two decades with his boyhood club in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old has impressed in his side's recent defeats, and Guardiola has sung his praises despite City looking lacklustre as a collective in their opening two fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign.

With the England international facing stiff competition for places, the onus is on Grealish to justify his price-tag by affecting games - starting against Norwich on Saturday.

3) Sterling looking sharp after Spurs

Raheem Sterling looked at his best following a poor outing against Tottenham, where he often looked off pace after returning to pre-season training the previous week.

Amid all the ongoing speculation surrounding the winger's future at the Etihad Stadium, it remains to be seen if Sterling can win his place back in the starting XI when the likes of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne return to the fold.

Despite starring for England at the European Championships in the summer, the question marks around his place in the squad could mean that the 26-year-old has a point to prove to the City faithful, despite being one of their most consistent outfield players under Guardiola.

4) Shooting practice and small-sided games

With City failing to find the back of the net so far this campaign, the Manchester outfit need to start creating clear-cut chances and converting them, with there being enough quality and depth in the current set of players available than most clubs across Europe.

While the club are pursuing a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, it is believed that Guardiola and his staff have prepared for a scenario where Gabriel Jesus will be the only recognised number nine in the squad.

After two underwhelming attacking displays from the five-time Premier League winners, City should be hoping to bag a few in their meeting with Norwich at the weekend.

5) Key players set to return

With Foden and De Bruyne yet to return to full training, City could be without two of their most influential attackers at the weekend as they look to get up and running in the new campaign.

Should Guardiola resort to operating with a false nine moving forward, as he did in the 1-0 defeat against Tottenham, it remains to be seen if Ferran Torres can replicate his Spain heroics for City, who operated either De Bruyne or Foden down the middle for a large part of the previous campaign.

You can watch the full video released on the official club website here.

