Five Things Spotted in Man City Training Following Norwich City Win

Manchester City returned to training after claiming their first win of the new campaign against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Sky Blues eased to a 5-0 victory over the Canaries following successive defeats at the hands of Leicester City and Tottenham in the Community Shield and the Premier League respectively.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish stood out from the pack as City tormented Daniel Farke's defence throughout the tie, with the former picking up the Man of the Match award after an eye-catching display on the right wing, and the latter claiming his first goal for his new club on his home debut.

Pep Guardiola's side showed encouraging signs following a slow start to the campaign in front of a buoyant crowd at the Etihad Stadium for the first time in nearly 18 months.

Here are five things City Xtra spotted in the first-team training session on Monday morning-

1. Riyad relishing the rare sun

Riyad Mahrez was one of the first to report for training on Sunday, and the Algeria international couldn't help but rejoice at the sun appearing amid what has been a rainy week in the city of Manchester.

The 30-year-old scored City's fifth after coming off the bench against Norwich City, with the winger ready to kick on from a brilliant 2020/21 campaign during which he registered 14 goals and nine assists in 48 outings across all competitions.

After a difficult first season since his switch from Leicester City in 2018, Mahrez has raised his game by proving to be a crucial asset for City in recent seasons, and despite being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium in recent months, the winger is set to remain the first-choice pick on the right flank.

2. Sterling gets megged!

It was a pretty joyous sight when Raheem Sterling got nutmegged by Mahrez during a rondo session less than 24 hours after the forward came off the bench and rounded off a sumptuous team-move that delighted his manager.

The pair shared a laugh following the incident, with Mahrez shouting and asking if his skill was filmed by the cameras. The smiles are well and truly back on the players' faces after a rather drab onset to the fresh season.

It just goes to show that the feel-good factor is back on the training pitch, and more so for Sterling, who has received harsh criticism for his underwhelming spell of form for City during the business end of the previous campaign, and yet despite all the abuse, he just keeps proving people wrong.

3. Working on the end-product

It is well-documented that City, despite all their attacking talent in midfield, struggled to find the back of the net on plenty of occasions last term. Statistics have shown that Guardiola's side had one of the most poor conversion rates in the Premier League last season.

After failing to score in each of their opening two fixtures of the 2021/22 campaign, both of which ended in 1-0 defeats, City opened the floodgates against a Norwich City defence that was no match for the wealth of creativity and industry possessed by the Manchester side.

Whether City manage to sign Kane by the end of the month or not, Guardiola will be keen to have his side's shooting boots on, especially given the fact that some of their direct title challengers have made a solid start to the campaign.

4. Palmer looking sharp

After impressing Guardiola in pre-season, Cole Palmer was handed his Premier League debut by the Catalan against Norwich City, as the City academy graduate replaced İlkay Gündoğan with just less than a quarter of the tie left to play

The 19-year-old made an instant impact as he combined well with Grealish on the left side of attack, and caused all sorts of problems for a tired Norwich defence, who had no answer to City's relentless wave of attacks.

Palmer looked sharp in training on Sunday, as the Englishman looks to follow in the footsteps of Phil Foden, who broke into the first-team after emerging through the club's youth ranks.

5. Carson's still got it

Despite Ederson often being touted as one of the best shot-stoppers in the game, Scott Carson has got plenty left in himself, as he showed in training on Sunday, by pulling off a series of magnificent saves.

The veteran goalkeeper is an important figure in the dressing room, and was spotted barking orders at his younger peers in a small-sided practice game.

Though he is unlikely to feature anytime soon, the 35-year-old, who is held in high regard by the club staff and fanbase in general, strives to improve himself and his teammates by being a constant voice on the training pitch.

