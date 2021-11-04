Five Things We Learned From Man City Training Ahead of Derby Clash Against Manchester United

Manchester City will be seeking their first league win at Old Trafford in three seasons against Manchester United on Saturday.

The Premier League champions will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League in a highly-anticipated derby clash at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from two defeats in the space of four days last week with a convincing 4-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League group-stage on Wednesday evening.

City will be looking for some revenge against their neighbors, who ended their remarkable 21-game unbeaten run across all competitions on their way to league glory last season.

Here are five things we spotted in Manchester City's pre-derby training session on Thursday-

1. All smiles from Pep!

Guardiola was in good spirit after his side took an important step towards qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a comfortable win over Brugge.

It must have been quite satisfactory for the Catalan to have a dig at the media making too much of his pre-match comments, when he said that Wednesday's win would be more important than the derby at the weekend.

The 50-year-old would be keen to get all three points at Old Trafford against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who despite being under severe pressure, has gotten quite a few results against City as United boss.

2. Jesus pushing for starting spot

Gabriel Jesus has been in a rich vein of form since the start of the campaign, easily being among the best City players since August.

The Brazilian was rested against Brugge on Wednesday, which should put him in contention for the derby at the weekend. A switch in position has done wonders for the 24-year-old, who has nine goal contributions this season.

Though Riyad Mahrez scored and generally played well in midweek, Jesus' performances on and off the ball this campaign have made it very difficult for Guardiola to drop him in big games.

3. De Bruyne set to return

Guardiola passionately defended Kevin De Bruyne prior to the win over Brugge after questions were asked about the 30-year-old's recent displays.

It has been evident that the Belgium international is far from his best, and that it will just time for him to get back to his usual self - creating chances and tearing defences apart with ease.

Against a United defence that has already let in 23 goals across all competitions this season, it could be the perfect time to unleash the PFA Player of the Year back into form.

4. Gundogan could be key in derby

With City likely to dominate possession on Saturday, Ilkay Gundogan could be the key to connecting the backline to the frontmen against the Red Devils.

The Germany international has good memories of playing against United, and his ability to operate in the deeper midfield role and drive with the ball might prove to be key for Guardiola's side.

However, with De Bruyne likely to return, it remains to be seen who will drop out of the lineup that featured against Brugge on Wednesday.

5. Crucial game

It doesn't need to be said out loud, but City absolutely need all three points from the derby at the weekend. Being five points off Chelsea in third place, the Sky Blues could see United move level on points with them in case of another loss.

Guardiola will be aware of the significance of the tie despite what may have been made of his comments on the Brugge game, but that is done and dusted now - United is the most important game.

As we enter the international break, City could just a timely message to the rest of the division that they remain the best team in the country despite their recent setbacks.

