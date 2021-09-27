Five Things We Learned From Man City Training Ahead of PSG Clash

The Sky Blues made it two wins on the bounce with an impressive victory away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with Gabriel Jesus netting the all-important winner for Pep Guardiola's side.

With the likes of Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne back in the frame for the Champions League finalists, the Manchester side will be looking to gain further momentum ahead of a crucial tie against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Here are five things City Xtra spotted in the first-team training session on Monday-

1. All smiles from Grealish

After an eye-catching start to life at the Etihad Stadium, Jack Grealish is set for his Champions League trip against one of the most feared sides across Europe.

The 26-year-old should've added to his tally of two goals against Chelsea at the weekend, but he has the perfect opportunity to justify his £100 million transfer fee against the Parisiens, who could see Lionel Messi make the starting XI after doubts concerning his fitness ahead of the clash.

Though the England international has started to pay dividends since his switch to the east side of Manchester, he will be keen to shine on the European stage, which was one of the biggest factors that convinced him to join Guardiola's side.

2. City looking sharp

During a pivotal week after a shaky start to the campaign, the Premier League champions have started to erase all doubts over whether they can replicate their heroics from previous term without a recognised striker.

Though Guardiola has admitted that his side's failure to sign a striker this summer will be highlighted when they struggle in front of goal, the richness of talent in their midfield ranks mean that City may not need an out-and-out striker after all.

It remains to be seen what the coming weeks hold for City, but a series of wins in important clashes can set the tone for what could be yet another trophy-laden season for the club.

3. Pep set to shuffle his pack?

While the magnitude of the Paris game cannot be understated, Guardiola will have an eye on his side's upcoming clash against Liverpool when he is picking City's starting XI for Tuesday.

Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling could be handed a start against Mauricio Pochettino's side, who have made an underwhelming start to the new campaign after seeing Lille being crowned Ligue 1 champions in May.

And while certain fringe players might be involved, the likes of Bernardo Silva, Rodri will most certainly start after proving their metal against Chelsea on Saturday.

4. Biggest test so far

Guardiola will have earmarked the PSG clash for a while, and while all games are important for the five-time Premier League champions as they look to compete on all fronts again this season, City could receive a massive confident boost if they claim all three points at the Parc des Princes.

Against a side that enjoyed arguably the best transfer window this summer - acquiring Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Nuno Mendes (on loan at Sporting for the 2021/22 campaign), City could set an early marker with a win against the French side.

After failing to lead City to European glory in his first five seasons at the club, Guardiola can silence his critics once and for all, and after suffering defeat in the Champions League final at the hands of Chelsea last season,

5. City finally up and running

After suffering defeat against Tottenham and Leicester City in the Premier League and Community Shield in August, City have started to show signs of encouragement with a bunch of

And more so, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United making a fast start to the campaign, City have sent a timely reminder to the rest of the division with a statement win over their Chelsea, who are looking their nearest title challengers this season.

City have plenty of fuel left in the tank, and while they will encounter the odd slip-up over the course of the season, they have been through the trenches in their recent title-winning campaigns, and that invaluable experience is what truly separates them from the rest.

