Five Things We Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Club Brugge

Manchester City will be looking to get back to winning ways on the back of consecutive defeats last week, ahead of an important Champions League group-stage clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday evening.

The Sky Blues can take a major step towards qualification to the knockout stages with a win over the Belgian side at the Etihad Stadium.

City sealed an emphatic win over their upcoming opponents on matchday three, with Cole Palmer netting his first goal in Europe for the Premier League champions in a 5-1 victory.

However, City have suffered two losses on the spin in the past week, and ahead of a crucial derby clash against Manchester United, Pep Guardiola's men can get a decent set of results going into the international break.

Here are five things we spotted in the club's training session ahead of the Club Brugge tie-

1. De Bruyne looking sharp

Despite returning to full fitness in September, Kevin De Bruyne is yet to hit top gear as the Belgium international has put in a number of rusty displays in recent weeks.

City have failed to score in previous two games, which can be down to the decrease in number of clear-cut chances that are being produced.

After encouraging showings against Liverpool and Chelsea, the 30-year-old has struggled to influence proceedings in the following games, and with City facing United at the weekend, the midfielder could be key for the Sky Blues in mid-week.

2. Pep set to shuffle his pack

The Catalan boss could ring a series of changes for Club Brugge with one eye on the weekend tie at Old Trafford.

Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling could provide some freshness to the lineup, and both have more than decent scoring numbers on the European stage.

Guardiola will be adamant on getting all three points on Wednesday, as City have already lost once in the Champions league this season, leaving little room for error with just three games left in the group-stage.

3. Sterling finding the net

Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium, Sterling has struggled for form of late - he hasn't netted once in his last 30+ appearances for club despite being a focal attacking point for England.

The 26-year-old failed to make a mark against West Ham on Wednesday, and he could really do with some confidence should he be given the nod by Guardiola against Club Brugge.

However, it remains to be seen if the forward will be asked to operate on the wing or down the middle, as Sterling, who looked very sharp in front of goal in training ahead of the game, has not been the answer up top for City over the past month.

4. Stones in great shape

Aymeric Laporte's suspension gives John Stones the perfect opportunity to stake his claim for a place in the starting XI after being overlooked by Guardiola since his return to fitness.

Having signed a long-term contract, the former Everton man has more or less secured his future at City with there being doubts hanging over his role just over a year ago.

The England international enjoyed a sensational 2020/21 campaign alongside Ruben Dias in central defence, and after a run of negative results, Stones' return could catalyse a much-needed improvement in form for City.

5. A crucial week for Guardiola and City

It was business as usual for Guardiola in training ahead of the tie on the back of two defeats. The 50-year-old has always made his side bounce back from setbacks during his five-year reign in Manchester, and a similar response is needed against Club Brugge.

Though changes are most likely to be made ahead of the United game, Guardiola will accept nothing less than a win from his side at home against the Bruges-based club.

The Spaniard needs to sort City's finishing issues one way or the other, and there would be an extra bit of motivation to get his side back on track with a monumental league clash against a wounded Manchester United side at the weekend.

You can watch the full training video uploaded on City's official Twitter account here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra