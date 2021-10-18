Five Things We Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Club Brugge Clash

Manchester City are looking to bounce back from defeat in Paris with a win over Club Brugge in Group A of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side returned from the international break with a convincing 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne moved the Blues back into third place - two points off the league leaders, Chelsea.

Attentions now turn to the Champions League, with a vitally important clash with Club Brugge on the horizon. The Belgian side have started this year's competition in flying form.

Aiming to overtake Brugge by 8pm on Tuesday, here's five thing's we spotted in Manchester City's training photos:

1. None stop for Cole Palmer

The grind simply does not stop for Cole Palmer.

The teenage sensation had an eventful Saturday. Firstly, Palmer came on for Bernardo Silva in Manchester City's 2-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old then took the short trip across the bridge to play in Manchester City's EDS clash with Leicester City, with the Blues running out 5-0 winners and the midfielder scoring a fine hat-trick.

Palmer is back in the travelling first-team squad for the Champions League, and will be hoping for another chance to show what he can do tomorrow afternoon.

2. Grealish looking to shine on Europe's biggest stage

The 100 million pound man was in high spirits in training this morning.

After enjoying a rest on Saturday, Jack Grealish will be fit and raring to go in a competition he moved to Manchester specifically to play in.

In his two appearances so far, the forward has picked up a goal and an assist - both in a 6-3 over RB Leipzig on match-day one.

3. Liam Delap is back!

Some more positive news for Manchester City fans - Liam Delap is back in full training.

With the injury he picked up not long ago threatening to keep the striker sidelined for a long while, his early return will be a welcoming one.

City's lack of a recognised forward will allow Delap more chances to impress Pep Guardiola this season, but he'll have to get back up to full speed before he even thinks about doing that.

4. Some captains experience

Manchester City's position in Group A is a sensitive one.

Despite a fantastic opening night win over RB Leipzig, a loss away in Paris, coupled win Brugge's win over Leipzig on match-day two, leaves the Blues in 3rd.

There is a feeling a win tomorrow is needed - just to stabilise things - and a calm captains head of Fernandinho may just be what's required for this particular job.

5. Zinchenko hopeful of a return

Another player vying to win his spot back in the starting XI is Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian has been suffering from a calf problem and is only just getting back to full fitness. So, this fixture could present him with a good chance to get some minutes under the belt and trying and win his left-back spot back off Joao Cancelo.

