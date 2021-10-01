Five Things We Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Liverpool Clash

Manchester City are looking to go top of the Premier League table with a win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues ended their Anfield hoodoo last season, but will look to leapfrog their Merseyside rivals into first place in the Premier League table with a win on Sunday.

It has already been confirmed by Pep Guardiola in a pre-match press conference that he will be without last year's hero, Ilkay Gundogan. The German international scored two goals in a 4-1 rout of the then defending Premier League champions.

Ahead of the mammoth clash at the top of the table this weekend, here are five things City Xtra spotted in the first-team training session on Friday afternoon!

1. Penalty practice

In a short clip at the start of the training session, we can see Ferran Torres practising a stuttered penalty run-up and finish.

I think it goes without saying that the club's penalty record at Anfield is abysmal at best. Both Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan have blazed spot-kicks miles over the crossbar in recent visits and Pep Guardiola will not want a repeat this time around.

Ferran Torres has certainly made a name for himself at the club as a clinical finisher, but being clinical from the penalty spot seems a little bit tougher - especially when you play for Manchester City.

2. Gabby in high spirits!

A player reborn on the right-wing, Gabriel Jesus was in his usual high spirits in training on Friday afternoon. Rested in midweek during Champions League action, the Brazilian will be raring to go and looking to contribute in another big performance.

Gabriel Jesus scored in the home fixture and set up Phil Foden at Anfield last season, with his constant pressing proving to be a nightmare for the Liverpool defence.

Let's hope he can do the same again on Sunday!

3. Foden looking focused...

Scoring a screamer at Anfield last season, Phil Foden was looking very calm and composed in training on Friday.

Manchester City always look like a different team with the England international in it, and he will certainly have to be on top form in order to break down what is set to be a stubborn Liverpool defence.

Operating on the right-wing when the two sides met previously, Virgil Van Dijk and co may now have to deal with Phil Foden in a false nine role.

4. Sterling showing commitment levels

There was a report earlier today in the Telegraph claiming that, despite a few disagreements, Raheem Sterling has his head firmly down and is determined to make himself indispensable to Pep Guardiola once again.

This was brilliant news for Blues fans and you can see just from small clips in training that the 26-year-old is determined to be that difference.

Maybe Sunday is that day...

5. De Bruyne to finally get his Anfield opportunity?

The Belgian international has been in full training for a few weeks now and has shown signs of returning to his fluid best for Manchester City.

Over the past few years, Kevin De Bruyne has missed the fixture between Liverpool and City through injury - most notably last season, when Ilkay Gundogan stepped up in his absence.

Now, with the German not available, it's firmly expected to be Kevin De Bruyne's turn...

You can watch the full training video released on the club's official website here.

