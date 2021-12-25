As the New Year is now on the horizon, City Xtra take a look at five things we want to see from Manchester City in 2022.

Manchester City couldn’t enter 2022 in a better place.

Sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, whilst also guaranteeing a spot in the Champions League last-16 with a game to spare, Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t missed a beat so far this season.

2021 was a smash hit of a year for the Sky Blues, winning the 2020/21 Premier League season, lifting their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, and reaching their first-ever Champions League final.

But as the New Year is just around the corner, here are the five things City Xtra want to see from Manchester City in 2022!

A bigger role for Cole Palmer

It isn’t an outlandish assumption to say that Cole Palmer could potentially compete for a place in Manchester City’s XI faster than Phil Foden did at his age.

Foden made his first-team debut in 2017, but it was not until 2019 when he scored his maiden Champions League goal. Cole Palmer on the other hand, has accomplished both milestones in the current season, despite making his debut just last year.

The Wythenshawe-born attacker finds himself as a regular in Pep Guardiola’s matchday squad, has already made his Premier League debut, and is entrusted with a complex false nine role at just 19 years of age.

Add to that Ferran Torres’ reported exit and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Riyad Mahrez and a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2023, and the competition for places isn’t as cut-throat as it was when Foden was waiting on the wings.

Cole Palmer has shown traits of a younger Riyad Mahrez in his game anyway, except he is capable of operating in midfield as well, which makes him such a malleable talent.

The New Year could well be Cole Palmer’s year!

New Year, New Grealish

From being hailed as the next Paul Gascoigne, to becoming public enemy number one for his performances since making a £100 million move to Manchester City, Jack Grealish must now have an insight into the dark side of playing for one of the biggest clubs on the planet.

It’s the impatience with which the once-people’s champion of English football has been written off that doesn’t sit right.

Against Leeds United however, Jack Grealish played like a man on a mission, taking souls, left, right and centre, tracking back enough to make one think he’s a left-back and of course, getting on the scoresheet.

There’s no denying that his game needs plenty of polishing, with his off the ball movement being virtually non-existent and him dilly-dallying on the ball excessively.

But as with likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Rodri, Pep Guardiola can reprogram Jack Grealish into his most complete version the world has ever laid eyes on.

If the display against Leeds was just a trailer, imagine the blockbuster that awaits us from Manchester City’s number ten. Patience is a virtue, because Grealish 2.0 could be a scary sight in 2022.

A fully fit Kevin De Bruyne, please and thank you

2021 has been far from an easy year for Kevin De Bruyne.

First, there was the six-week hamstring injury. Then, a collision with Antonio Rudiger in the Champions League final led to a fractured nose and eye socket, with the Chelsea defender causing a long-term lack of any sensation on the left side of the Belgian’s face.

The Euros saw De Bruyne start in the quarter-finals against Italy with an injury, playing through multiple painkilling injections despite suffering a brutal ankle injury in the previous game against Portugal - a decision that he regrets.

Add to that, his recent bout with COVID-19 and the misery keeps piling onto the Belgian virtuoso as of late. The implications on De Bruyne’s health as well as his career have been tested to the brink, and naturally, he hasn’t been at his devastating best in the 2021/22 campaign.

The misinformed sceptics have slated a midfielder who belongs amongst the pantheon of greats for matters he simply cannot control.

All we want to see is a fit Kevin De Bruyne, for his sake first and foremost, and also just to remind his detractors of his unwavering greatness once again.

Going one step further in the Champions League

Look, no team has the divine right to win the Champions League - and considering Manchester City’s decade of dominance in English football, things aren’t too shabby at the Etihad Stadium to say the least.

But considering the club have finally cracked the code in reaching a European final, it isn’t a stretch to expect arguably the most complete side in the world to go one step further from last season.

While the immediate pain of tasting defeat wasn’t a welcome feeling, it takes a loss in the Champions League final to bounce back and go one better the following season.

The 2013 Bayern Munich outfit can attest to this prophecy.

And especially when Ilkay Gundogan was the only starter in the team put out to square up against Chelsea who had played in the elusive final before.

Swatting past Borussia Dortmund and PSG wasn’t any mean feat in the previous edition of the competition. The same can be said for the Parisians as well as RB Leipzig in the group stage this campaign.

With Pep Guardiola’s genius by Manchester City’s side, as well as a stacked squad of elite players who understand his false nine system like the back of their hand, there’s no reason not to believe that 2022 may finally be the year City reign supreme.

An actual number nine for obvious reasons

It just goes without saying that Manchester City need a striker.

With Gabriel Jesus operating as a right-winger and Ferran Torres’ switch to Barcelona edging closer to completion, Pep Guardiola does not even have a back-up number nine at his disposal.

Some may argue that City have looked unstoppable while deploying a false nine and there is certainly weight behind that argument; from winning the Premier League, to the Champions League final, and especially the performance against Chelsea where they pressed the life out of the opposition while having the technicians to dominate possession.

But then there’s the game against Southampton or even the Champions League final where the Sky Blues look ordinary for once and such contests scream out for a goalscorer that can make something out of nothing.

Or a player that can run the channels in a side that loves the ball to feet, or get on the end of the million crosses Manchester City resort to putting into the box when they run out of ideas.

Whether it’s Erling Haaland or Dusan Vlahovic, any elite striker that has the service from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden to name a few can take this Pep Guardiola side to invincible status.

