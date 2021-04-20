Florentino Perez claims Man City vs Man United does not stop the world - Manchester vs Barcelona 'will be more attractive'

Florentino Perez has claimed that talks of Manchester City and the other remaining clubs that are also a part of the European Super League being eliminated from the Champions League this season are 'just threats' and he 'guarantees that 100%'.

Florentino Perez has claimed that talks of Manchester City and the other remaining clubs that are also a part of the European Super League being eliminated from the Champions League this season are 'just threats' and he 'guarantees that 100%'.

In a remarkable interview with El Chiringuito TV, the Real Madrid president was discussing plans for the newly-announced European Super League - which Manchester City are known to be one of the 12 founding members.

Recent rumours have suggested that UEFA were seeking to remove three of the four Champions League semi-finalists - Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea - from the competition.

Doing that would leave Paris Saint-Germain as the competition winners, unless previously knocked-out teams were brought back into the competition to make up for the eliminations.

READ MORE: Man City were given Super League 'option'

READ MORE: Man City release statement on Kevin de Bruyne injury

Florentino Perez has claimed that these talks are simply 'just threats' and that he expects the two semi-finals to continue as normal at the end of this month and in early May.

Speaking more broadly about the reasons for this European Super League taking place, Florentino Perez consistently talked about the glamour of the elite sides in Europe competing on a weekly basis.

"When Real Madrid and Barcelona play, the world stops," Perez began. "It's a luxury that we have here. That doesn’t happen when Manchester United and Manchester City play.”

"Manchester vs Barcelona will be more attractive than Manchester vs a smaller team.”

READ MORE: A new centre-back joining the Man City first-team

READ MORE: Real Madrid have Raheem Sterling on transfer radar

Since announcing their participation on Sunday night, Manchester City - alongside the 11 other clubs involved - have received huge backlash from everyone in the footballing world.

However, it has been suggested in some corners that Manchester City and Chelsea were the last two clubs to join, over the fear of missing out on a competition of this magnitude.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra