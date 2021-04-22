Florentino Perez claims 'one of the Manchester clubs' conspired to take down European Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has claimed that 'one of the two Manchester clubs' conspired to bring down the European Super League from within.

The proposed breakaway league appears to have died only days after it was announced, with Manchester City being the first to pull out on Tuesday afternoon.

Perez, who would've been the chairman of the Super League, was quick to attack the English clubs who broke away from the league - claiming that one of the two Manchester club’s was at the heart of it’s downfall.

"Manchester owners started a manipulation campaign saying we were going to end the national leagues and [the European Super League] didn't reward sporting merits," said Perez in speaking to El Larguero.

Many believe that club to be Manchester City, as reports have suggested that the Etihad club was reluctant to join the league from the start, as well as the first to officially pull out - the latest information from Sid Lowe of the Guardian aligns itself with this belief.

Protests were held at football grounds around the country, with Chelsea supporters making their protest the most prominent.

Some reports have suggested that the backlash was too much to handle for some of the English clubs, and ultimately lead to their decision to remove themselves from the ESL.

