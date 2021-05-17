Footage Emerges of Pep Guardiola Smoking and Singing Along To Oasis at Man City Premier League Title Party

Footage of Pep Guardiola celebrating Manchester City's Premier League title win last week at the City Football Academy has surfaced on social media.

After Manchester City secured their third Premier League title in the last four seasons, the backroom staff and several members of the first-team squad descended on the training centre to celebrate their triumph.

On the night Manchester United fell to defeat to Leicester City at Old Trafford, which confirmed Manchester City's status as Champions, photos and videos were published across social media showcasing the celebrations that were ongoing.

Beer, wine, pizzas, and plenty of music were on show, but a week later, a new video has come to light and Manchester City fans are absolutely loving it!

It's none other than Pep Guardiola himself having himself a big smoke and belting out the lyrics to 'Don't Look Back in Anger' by Oasis at the training hub.

Speaking after the party during a press conference ahead of the game against Newcastle in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola was quizzed on the celebrations, to which he responded, "We drink a bit, dance, hug, at 11:30 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night. In England, the parties are just alcohol, not food, I don't know why. So when the pizza arrived was the best moment."

Little bit more than just the dancing and hugging, eh Pep?

The various words from the media the night after the party also kept it relatively lowkey, but this is Manchester, we do things differently.

The Telegraph labelled the title celebration as nothing more than "just a few beers together" from a squad with work still to do this season.

But for Pep Guardiola, there really is still work to do, and with that could come plenty more of the scenes above, as Manchester City gear up for their first ever Champions League final on May 29th against Chelsea in Portugal.

