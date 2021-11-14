Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Football Has Evolved, I Had No Choice" - Man City Star Describes How He Became the Perfect Pep Guardiola Player

    Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that the demands set by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola helped him take his game to the next level and become a more complete professional.
    Author:

    The 30-year-old has made his name as one of the best midfielders in the world since his move to Manchester City from Wolfsburg for £55 million in the summer of 2015.

    De Bruyne, who won the PFA Player's Player of the Year award for the second successive season last term, has key to the Premier League champions' success under Pep Guardiola.

    The Belgium international has registered 70 goals and 108 assists in 276 outings across all competitions for the Sky Blues - incredible numbers for a midfielder who's had his struggles with injury over the past few years.

    In a new interview published by France Football, De Bruyne has provided an insight into what it is like playing under Guardiola, whose arrival to Manchester in 2016 has brought City major success on the domestic front.

    “Here (at City), everyone attacks, everyone defends, everyone runs. Football has evolved, and so have I. Either way, I had no choice," said De Bruyne, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

    Read More

    “With Guardiola, if you send back the image of a guy who doesn’t want to run because you’re that creative guy or whatever, you don’t play. It’s pretty simple, actually."

    Guardiola has publicly defended De Bruyne amid what has been described as a difficult run of form for the playmaker since his return from injury, stating that he has complete faith in the Belgian, and that he will soon be back to his best.

    De Bruyne added: “I like the idea of ​​being a creative player. But, over time, I certainly became a complete player. And then, it’s the system you operate in that determines what type of individual you are.

    “With Pep, it means, ‘Go for it, don’t be afraid!’ As far as I’m concerned, he says, ‘Get the ball between the lines and attack the opposing defense!’ But, basically, the idea is really, ‘Take risks!’ Otherwise, we’d be spinning the ball for ninety minutes and not much would happen.”

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    KDB Cover Belgium
    News

    "Football Has Evolved, I Had No Choice" - Man City Star Describes How He Became the Perfect Pep Guardiola Player

    1 minute ago
    imago1007768973h
    News

    Riyad Mahrez Names Chelsea and Bayern Munich Legends as His Footballing Idols

    2 hours ago
    imago1007869377h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City, Liverpool and Wolves to Battle For Permanent Transfer of Premier League Star

    3 hours ago
    Sterling England Cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Star Linked With Liverpool Switch Amid Exit Rumours

    5 hours ago
    imago1007103057h
    News

    Two Man City Stars Pull Out of International Duty - Forward to Return to Club For 'Further Assessment on an Injury'

    5 hours ago
    Now
    News

    Kevin De Bruyne Bags Assist in Belgium Win - Man City International Round-Up: Day Three

    17 hours ago
    Dias savage
    News

    "I Was A Striker When I Began" - Man City Star Explains Why He Switched From Being Striker to Defender

    19 hours ago
    imago1007842113h
    News

    "I Could See Myself There." - Chelsea Star Opens Up on Man City Transfer Saga

    21 hours ago