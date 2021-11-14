"Football Has Evolved, I Had No Choice" - Man City Star Describes How He Became the Perfect Pep Guardiola Player

Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that the demands set by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola helped him take his game to the next level and become a more complete professional.

The 30-year-old has made his name as one of the best midfielders in the world since his move to Manchester City from Wolfsburg for £55 million in the summer of 2015.

De Bruyne, who won the PFA Player's Player of the Year award for the second successive season last term, has key to the Premier League champions' success under Pep Guardiola.

The Belgium international has registered 70 goals and 108 assists in 276 outings across all competitions for the Sky Blues - incredible numbers for a midfielder who's had his struggles with injury over the past few years.

In a new interview published by France Football, De Bruyne has provided an insight into what it is like playing under Guardiola, whose arrival to Manchester in 2016 has brought City major success on the domestic front.

“Here (at City), everyone attacks, everyone defends, everyone runs. Football has evolved, and so have I. Either way, I had no choice," said De Bruyne, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

“With Guardiola, if you send back the image of a guy who doesn’t want to run because you’re that creative guy or whatever, you don’t play. It’s pretty simple, actually."

Guardiola has publicly defended De Bruyne amid what has been described as a difficult run of form for the playmaker since his return from injury, stating that he has complete faith in the Belgian, and that he will soon be back to his best.

De Bruyne added: “I like the idea of ​​being a creative player. But, over time, I certainly became a complete player. And then, it’s the system you operate in that determines what type of individual you are.

“With Pep, it means, ‘Go for it, don’t be afraid!’ As far as I’m concerned, he says, ‘Get the ball between the lines and attack the opposing defense!’ But, basically, the idea is really, ‘Take risks!’ Otherwise, we’d be spinning the ball for ninety minutes and not much would happen.”

