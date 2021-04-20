"Football is for the fans!", "That was quick lol" - How Man City players are reacting to Super League exit on Social Media

Manchester City's first-team players have started to react on social media to the news that their club had formally withdrawn from the plans surrounding the launch of a European Super League.

The likes of Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne, and Raheem Sterling have all made their voices heard in the aftermath of the club releasing a statement on their club website stating their release from the ESL.

Some decided to take a more serious tone of voice onboard than others.

Manchester City's French centre-back Aymeric Laporte took to Twitter to send out three separate tweets with a more light-hearted tone to them, which certainly grabbed the attention of football fans across the globe.

Raheem Sterling kept and short and sweet, with a simple 'Ok bye' on Twitter.

Full-back Kyle Walker decided to take on a more heartfelt approach which was along the similar line to the messages of fans who were protesting across the country to their respective club's decision to join the ESL.

"Football is for the fans", wrote Walker.

As some probably expected, Kevin de Bruyne took on a formal approach, producing an official statement that was released across all his social channels.

The statement from the 29 year-old read:

"I have worked and competed against everybody trying to win the ultimate. But the most important word in this is COMPETING."

"With all events that have been happening the last few days maybe this is the good moment for everybody to come together and try and work for a solution."

"We know this is a big business and I know I am a part of this business. But still I am a little boy who just loves to play football. It's not about a certain entity in this case, it's about the football over the whole world. Let's keep inspiring the next generation of footballers and keep the fans dreaming."

