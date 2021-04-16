"Football's gone mad", "My future son will be training at 2" - Plenty of Man City fans react to club signing midfielder

Manchester City have reportedly won the race to sign Stevenage under-13 midfielder, Leke Drake, according to the latest information this week, but it was one aspect of the transfer that got plenty of fans talking on social media.

Scouts at the City Football Academy seemingly work around the clock sourcing and spotting the best up and coming talents from across the globe, and that trend has continued this week with the signing of a rising talent from England.

According to an exclusive report from Rising Ballers, Manchester City officials have beaten the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of Stevenage under-13 midfielder, Leke Drake.

Manchester City have now secured a number of top talents from London, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Leeds United's Ian Poveda.

Leke Drake is set to link up with the City Football Academy set-up in the upcoming summer, but one particular aspect got fans talking in their numbers on social media upon the announcement of the deal.

It is claimed that Manchester City have secured the signing of Drake for a fee in the region of £400,000 - a substantial price tag for a talent who is still some way off leaving secondary school.

This sparked a frenzy on Twitter:

In other youth recruitment news, Manchester City have also completed the final agreements and details for Fluminense's in-demand 17 year-old attacking prospect, Kayky - with the teenager set to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium in 2022.

There is also a feeling that the City Football Group are working on a transfer for Kayky's teenage teammate, Metinho - who could be loaned out to France upon signing any deal with the Group in the coming weeks and months.

