    December 27, 2021
    "For Bringing in Calf Merchant?", "Sign a Striker!" - Some Man City Fans React to Senior Figure Winning Major Award

    Some Manchester City supporters have reacted to Txiki Begiristain being named as 2021's Globe Soccer Best Sporting Director of the Year.
    The Globe Soccer Awards are an annual ceremony held in Dubai, handing out various prizes for different categories.

    This year's 11th edition event is being held in Dubai, with people all around the world having the opportunity to vote from a list of nominees - and as expected, a lot of Manchester City players and officials made the list.

    Ederson, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola, Txiki Begiristain, and even Manchester City themselves were all nominated for different awards.

    Tonight, it was announced Manchester City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain has been named as the 2021 Globe Soccer Best Sporting Director of the Year.

    Despite some restrictions on travel, Ferran Soriano has accepted the award on behalf of Begiristain in Dubai this evening. 

    His competitors in this catagory were Piero Ausilio [Inter], Luís Campos [Lille], Roberto Olabe [Real Sociedad], and Marc Overmars [Ajax].

    Begiristain joined Manchester City in 2012 and took up the role of Director of Football. He has been responsible for some of the club's finest purchases, including bringing in Pep Guardiola - now a three-time Premier League winning manager. 

    He's also worked closely with Ferran Soriano to help build the City Football Group, a project which now has stakes in 10 clubs.

    Some Manchester City fans have been reacting to the news over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with a lot of them confused as to how Begiristain has picked up this award ahead of his competitors.

    Here are some of our favourites:

    "For Bringing in Calf Merchant?", "Sign a Striker!" - Some Man City Fans React to Senior Figure Winning Major Award

