"For me, he is the best coach in the world..." - Man City signing heaps praise on his new manager

Kluiverth Aguilar recently signed a deal with Manchester City that will see him move to the Etihad in 2021 when he turns 18. The Alianza Lima youngster opened up about his thoughts on City boss Pep Guardiola, in a recent interview with La Republica.

The latest reports, relayed by Sport Witness, suggest that the 16-year-old Peruvian defender believes that Guardiola is the ‘best coach on the world’. He is excited to work with the Spaniard, and wants to win with his current club before heading to England.

Talking about Guardiola, Aguilar said, “Guardiola for me is the best coach in the world, and I was very excited for the simple fact that very soon I could have him very close.”

He then went on to say, “My environment is super happy for this possibility of playing in one of the most important clubs in the world like Manchester City”.

Aguilar also revealed that his biggest goal at the moment is to find a place in the first team. “Now, my biggest goal is to reach the senior team. I sincerely hope to do it when I turn 18 or 19 years old. If that day comes, I will be the happiest on Earth”, he added.

Although Aguilar has already signed a deal with the reigning Premier League champions, he seems keen on bagging a massive win before his eventual move to the Etihad:

“In order not to have problems with the language since February, I am studying English beyond that, for now, I don’t see myself living in England. My goal is to win this year with Alianza and then go there”, he concluded.

The Peruvian teenager was on the radar of the Manchester City scouts for almost a year before he signed his deal with the English club.

