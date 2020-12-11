"For me, he's the best Premier League midfielder right now" - Phil Foden discusses a range of Man City topics

Before this weekend's Manchester Derby, star midfielder Phil Foden discussed a host of Manchester City topics, including David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola.

Starting with Silva, the 20-year-old had the pleasure of playing with one of the club's greatest ever players for a few years. Foden said the Spaniard was his favourite player and has been missing him ever since his departure.

Foden said; "When I came in to the #ManCity first-team and I'd seen him training I thought, 'Oh it's normal for him to do things like that'. You know what I think of him - he's my favourite player, and I wish he was still here..."

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

One player who he says draws close comparisons to Silva is PFA Player of the Year, Kevin De Bruyne. "He does the same as Silva," Foden began. "For me, he's the best Premier League midfielder right now - always plays the right pass, sees things that no one else can. It's just enjoyable to play with him!"

Pep Guardiola was the first manager to recognise Foden's quality and really nurture him into the player he is today. Speaking on the managers recent contract extension, he says it's helped the players 'feel more comfortable'.

"It helps the players feel comfortable, to know the manager's not going. You can actually build something and improve every year. It's good that he's signed it and massive for the club to keep him on!" Foden concluded.

