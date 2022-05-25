"For the Next 20 Years!" - City Football Group Board Member Reveals Hopes for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Future

CFG board member Alberto Galassi is keen for Pep Guardiola to stay on as Manchester City manager for the next 20 years, the Italian manager revealed in an interview with Sky Sports this week.

Pep Guardiola lifted his fourth Premier League title in five seasons at the weekend as his side completed a scintillating, late comeback to steal a win against Aston Villa and finish one point clear of Liverpool to retain their crown.

The Catalan helped the Blues pip Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the absence of a natural number nine in the first-team squad last term, with Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva amongst those who slotted in down the middle at various points of the season.

With Klopp set to stay at Liverpool until 2026, there is renewed hope amongst the Manchester City faithful for Guardiola to put pen to paper and commit his long-term future to the six-time Premier League winners as he enters the final year of his existing contract.

IMAGO / PA Images Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano recently highlighted the club's dream of Guardiola staying on as manager forever, though the former Barcelona coach has dismissed the chances of him renewing his current deal this summer. Speaking to Sky Sports 24 this week, City Football Group board member Alberto Galassi heaped praise on Guardiola and lauded his achievements since his arrival to England in 2016. IMAGO / PA Images "You don't win four out of five Premier Leagues if you don't have Pep Guardiola," Galassi said. "The intensity he puts into training and following in great detail every little minuscule aspect of the game, of the preparation of the tactics, nobody else puts it. IMAGO / PA Images "I have never seen anywhere else in the world put intensity into correcting things in training, as he does. "Pep (Guardiola) is a man of another category. He is as a human being, first of all, because he is a loyal and respectable person, as well as intelligent, and he is as a manager.

"Guardiola is the reason why Manchester City have come to win what they have won: the work he does with his staff is invaluable."

The information amongst several quarters is that Guardiola is likely to extend his six-year tenure at the Etihad Stadium despite his aspirations of managing a national team when he eventually moves on from Manchester City.

Galassi added: "I would like it (Guardiola to remain City manager) for the next twenty years and I also believe the president.

"I've heard it before: I wished him sun, sea and golf, to rest. We won't talk about the renewal now, but I hope he stays."

