Former Arsenal Defender Says Manuel Akanji 'Has Even More Potential'

Many were surprised when Manchester City seemingly pounced to sign Manuel Akanji out of nowhere, but the signing appears to be more justified with every passing day.

The defender was signed on deadline day from Borussia Dortmund for a fee believed to be in the region of £15million and has gone on to play in all three of the games he has been available for.

The Swiss national has impressed in all of those matches, with his side conceding just one goal across all three fixtures.

And following John Stones' hamstring injury in England's draw with Germany, the signing now seems more important than ever.

Given how injury prone a number of City's backline are it seems that the cover Akanji can provide may prove invaluable this season.

The 27-year-old has continued to impress while on international duty, scoring and providing the assist for the winner in his side's surprise 2-1 victory against Spain.

While many were surprised initially by the signing of the centre-back and his subsequent performances, former Arsenal and Switzerland defender Johan Djourou has revealed that he believes City's move to sign the defender wasn't a shock and that he believes his compatriot can improve further.

“No, not at all. Manuel has great qualities,” the former Premier League man told SRF (as relayed and translated by Sport Witness) when asked if he was surprised by the move.

IMAGO / Ulmer

“I’m convinced that he has even more potential and can continue to improve. I know him well, we still played together.

“He is a player with a lot of self-confidence. I really hope that he can maintain this good form.”

City fans will be hoping Djourou's assessment proves to be accurate, considering Akanji's performances already this season have been at a high level.

With Stones now likely out of contention for at least a matter of weeks and Aymeric Laporte coming back from a knee injury, it is expected that the former Dortmund man will start once again in this weekend's Manchester derby.

