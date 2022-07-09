Former Arsenal Midfielder And Current Sky Sports Pundit Paul Merson Is Worried About Manchester City
Paul Merson, who has been known for his controversial claims over the years, has stated that due to the transfer business done by Pep Guardiola he will worry about their forward line in this upcoming season.
So far in this transfer window Manchester City have brought in Norwegian striker Erling Haaland and Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez to reinforce their front line but have sold Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal whilst they are also on the verge of selling Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and goalkeeper Stephen Ortega have also joined but Merson was more concerned about the loss of Jesus and Sterling.
The two time England league winner, speaking to Sky Sports said: "I would worry about Man City selling Sterling as you're selling lots of goals. People always go to me; 'He's always at the far post tapping them in'.
"He's not pushing anybody out the way to tap those goals in. There's an art to what he does."
He continued: "He will be a massive miss to Man City next season if he leaves.
"If Chelsea went and got him, then that would be a major signing as they're getting a top-quality international footballer, who is at one of the top teams in the world."
Will Manchester City end up regretting selling the England international?
