Former Chelsea Man Says Billy Gilmour Could Play For Manchester City

Gilmour spent the past five years at Chelsea after the Stamford Bridge club signed the youngster from Rangers' academy in 2017.

The youngster was handed his debut by former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard in the 2019/20 season and went on to make 11 appearances for the first team that campaign, with his best performance coming in a 2-0 win against Liverpool in the FA Cup in which he was named the Man of the Match.

He would make a further 11 appearances in the following season but was then sent out on loan to Norwich last campaign, in a spell where he failed to impress.

His spell away from the club didn't seem to convince Thomas Tuchel that he should be involved with Chelsea's first team plans and the Scotsman was sold to Brighton for a fee believed to be around £9million on deadline day.

Despite his struggles over the last season, former Chelsea man Nevin believes that the signing of Gilmour will prove to be a fantastic piece of business by Brighton, going as far to say that he could see the midfielder being signed by a top Premier League club in the future.

"Billy Gilmour is at a crucial point in his career, and the move to Brighton is brilliant," the former Scotland international told Grosvenor Sport. "It's the right move. Chelsea won't regret selling him because that's not the way they think as a club - but they may want to buy him back again."

"Four or five years down the line, I won't be surprised if he's playing in the Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea midfield - he's that technically good."

There is no doubt that Gilmour is an incredibly talented player, but his performances at Norwich last season proved there is still a long way for him to go as a player if he wants to play for one of the Premier League's elite sides.

However, In terms of player development, the Scottish midfielder couldn't be playing under a better manager, with Graham Potter's track record speaking for itself- so it would be no surprise if Nevin's assessment proves to be an accurate one in a few years.

In terms of City's squad, they do have several players in their midfield who are now in their late 20s/early 30s, so it is likely the club will be looking at this as an area to recruit in over the next few seasons.

If Gilmour progresses in the way you would expect him to under the tutelage of Potter then it would be no surprise to see teams like The Cityzens vying for his signature 'four or five years down the line', as Nevin states.

