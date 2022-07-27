Skip to main content

Former England Goalkeeper Paul Robinson Believes Liam Delap Should Stay At Manchester City

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former professional footballer and Stoke City icon Rory Delap, has played for the Manchester City senior side on six occasions has been the subject of strong interest from Southampton however Paul Robinson believes he should continue his development at the Premier League Champions.

Delap has made all those appearances in the last two seasons but with City signing two strikers this transfer window in Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez it would appear that his limited chances are only going to become more unlikely hence why a loan move could be on the cards.

Liam Delap

Delap making his Champions League debut

Southampton have had a bid rejected for Delap with City reluctant to let him go permanently.

However former goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who played 41 times for England, believes the best way for Delap to improve is to stay put.

Speaking to Football Insider he said: "As a youngster at Man City, you know what you are in for, he got minutes on the pitch last year.

Paul Robinson

Paul Robinson last played for Burnley in 2017 before retiring

"Delap is a player with real potential who I believe can break into the first team. I think he’ll get more game time than last year if he stays.

"It is up to him though as to whether he needs football week in, week out now. I don’t think now is the time to be knocking on doors asking to leave the club though. He should hold off.

"There is still a lot of time for development. Players like him can develop at Man City without being in the first team.

Foden celebrating

Foden celebrating

"Look at how long Phil Foden had to wait" said the former Blackburn keeper.

If Delap has the same trajectory as Foden it would be fair to say City fans have a lot to be excited about.

