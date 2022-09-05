Skip to main content

Former Italy Star Claims Erling Haaland Isn't Manchester City's Best Striker

Ex-Italy and Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano has claimed Erling Haaland is not Man City's best striker, despite comparing him to Adriano and Christian Vieri.
Haaland has had a remarkable start to Premier League life and has managed to hit double figures just six games into the season, scoring ten goals already this campaign. 

There were doubts regarding how quickly the Norwegian could adapt to English football after his performance in the Community Shield against Liverpool, however, the 22-year-old has already proved he is more than capable of performing in the English top flight and has made the criticism he received in pre-season look rather daft. 

Haaland was on the scoresheet again this weekend in City's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa when he found himself on the end of a fantastic Kevin De Bruyne cross. 

Haaland, Manchester City, Aston Villa

However, despite the Norwegian's blistering start to the season, Cassano believes that he isn't City's strongest striker, despite his obvious talent. “He is special, I see a bit of Inter’s Adriano and has the progression of Vieri,” the former Roma and Italy man told Christian Vieri himself on his twitch channel BoboTV via Football Italia  

“Haaland is very strong, he is a sort of Romelu Lukaku, but much stronger even if I think Julian Alvarez is better because he has more quality.”

While this may be seen by many as an insult to Haaland, it seems more of an effort to praise Alvarez, who Cassano must rate very highly. 

Ultimately, the former Roma man did still compare Haaland to iconic Serie A strikers in Vieri and Adriano, so it is clear that he still thinks very highly of the Norwegian. 

Cassano, Real Madrid

Reading into what the 40-year-old said, it seems as if he is saying that while Haaland possesses brilliant physical attributes, he believes Alvarez's technical ability is ahead of the Norwegian's and that is why he rates the former River Plate man more highly. 

While there is some logic to Cassano's claim, it is a strange opinion to voice after Haaland's outrageous start to the season as the 22-year-old is arguably the best striker in world football right now.  

Alvarez has impressed in his limited game time for the club. The Argentina striker scored two goals in his first start for the Sky Blues in their 6-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest and it is very possible he will go on to have a fantastic career with City. 

However, given how important Haaland has looked for his new side and his supernatural goal-scoring record thus far, it is hard to agree with the verdict that he is not the best striker at his own club as a case could be made for him being the best striker in world football. 

