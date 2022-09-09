Legendary Former Italy Striker Praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland

It's probably safe to classify the signing of Erling Haaland by Man City as a resounding success already, even if the Norway striker has only played 12 games in total for the club thus far.

City's number nine made his debut in his side's 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Community Shield and actually received some criticism for his performance in the game, with many questioning whether the forward would need time to adjust to his new surroundings.

However, the former Dortmund man was quick to silence those who were disparaging him, scoring two goals in his Premier League debut against West Ham.

The striker would then provide at least one goal contribution in all of his proceeding games- registering an assist against Bournemouth before scoring two consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. Haaland would then go on to score once against Aston Villa and twice in his first Champions League start for the club against Sevilla.

In total, the Norwegian has currently scored an astonishing 12 goals in eight games and has drawn universal acclaim thanks to his blistering start to the season.

One of those who has been singing the striker's praises is none other than Italian football icon 'Pippo' Inzaghi. Via Sport witness, the former Milan striker told Gazetto Dello Sport what he admired about City's number nine.

“The desire with which he attacks the goal, and if he scores, he attacks even more to score again," the World Cup winner said. "I also really like his ability to lose his marker. It’s no coincidence that he has scored so many goals in the six yard box with Manchester City during the start of the season.

"We would be wrong to call those goals easy: maybe the final executions are simple, but behind there is a great job in training."

“Of course, there’s also Guardiola’s ability to enhance the characteristics of his players. Haaland is difficult to mark because if you are on him, he moves you with his body and while you try to get back into position, he’s already gone.

"And if you’re not on him, you risk only finding him when he’s celebrating. He’s very attentive to how the move unfolds, he knows he’s the focal point and focuses on that aspect with great application.”

In many ways, Haaland's start to the season is no surprise, with his goalscoring record while at Dortmund speaking for itself. The Norway striker bagged 86 goals in 89 games for the German outfit, taking no time to adapt to the German league after his transfer from Red Bull Salzburg.

When you take into account the considerable quality the striker possesses, as stated by Inzaghi, alongside the previous evidence of his ability to adapt to new leagues, the doubts surrounding Haaland after his Community Shield debut seem even more ridiculous.

