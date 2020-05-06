“I don’t understand why the club threw him under the bus." - Former Liverpool player on Man City star

Former Liverpool player Ryan Mclaughlin has given his thoughts on the way Raheem Sterling was treated while at Liverpool, in an interview with Goal as relayed by the Daily Mirror.

Sterling, who signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2015, for a then record fee for an English player at £49 million was just 20-years-old when he made the short move from Merseyside to Manchester.

Sterling, who was directly involved in 14 goals in 35 league appearances for Liverpool in his final season, had looked to be on his way out of Anfield ever since his agent had reportedly claimed the now Manchester City and England star would not be signing a new contract at Liverpool. A transfer saga was then to take place, with a lot of discussion on the treatment of Sterling by manger of the time Brendan Rodgers.

(Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ryan Mclaughlin who signed for Liverpool at the age of 16, but failed to make a senior appearance for the club, was at Melwood the same time as Sterling. When asked about the treatment of Sterling the Northern Irishmen said: “It’s probably something that stuck with Raheem for a long time afterwards, which was unfair. He’s had that tag, when in reality anyone who spent time around him would tell you what a nice lad he is.”

Since moving to Manchester City, Sterling has played on 230 occasions, scoring 89 goals and won 159 of the matched he has featured in. Despite a mediocre 2019/20 campaign, Sterling has become an exceptional under Guardiola, especially in City’s centurion season of 2017/18 where he scored 18 goals and assisted 11 times in 33 league appearances.

