Former Liverpool star hails Pep Guardiola for 'raising the standard' of the Premier League

Shruti Sadbhav

In his latest column for The Telegraph, football pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher praised Pep Guardiola for 'raising the standards' in the Premier League since his arrival at Manchester City.

Carragher's article mainly focused on establishing Leicester City's title-winning season as the 'greatest achievement' in Premier League history. To support his argument, he placed the 2016 title-winning team ahead of Arsenal's 2004 Invincibles, Manchester United's 1999 treble winners, and Manchester City's 2018 and 2019 title winners.

However, Carragher also used the opportunity to point out the drastic changes in the English league ever since Guardiola arrived at Etihad. He went on to credit the Spaniard for setting the bar quite high and identified it as a significant factor behind Liverpool's drive for excellence this season.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Talking about Guardiola's overall influence on the league, Carragher said, "Pep Guardiola has taken standards to another level since he joined City, winning in a way unlike any of his predecessors. Because of Pep, we now operate in a Premier League where three defeats could be terminal for title ambitions."

"City's excellence has driven Liverpool on, going into the new campaign knowing they would need a minimum of 95 points to finish top", he concluded.

Despite that, Carragher believes that the Foxes' surprising triumph that saw them defy all odds makes them the most extraordinary champions in the league's history. 

