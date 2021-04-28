Former Man City assistant blames current star for club's Champions League struggles

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Former Manchester City coach Domènec Torrent claims Raheem Sterling is to blame for the sides UEFA Champions League failure in 2020 - not Pep Guardiola.
Torrent served as Pep Guardiola’s right hand man at the Etihad Stadium from 2016-2018. In that time, perhaps nobody knew Pep Guardiola’s tactical mindset better than the Spaniard.

That particular Champions League campaign came to a crushing end at the hands of Lyon, and Torrent feels that forward Raheem Sterling is to blame for the defeat. The winger missed a chance from only a yard out and the French outfit subsequently scored the winning goal only a mere 60 seconds later.

Torrent was speaking to Spox, as relayed by Sport Witness, and has given his damning verdict on that night. .

While many fans feel Pep Guardiola had gotten his tactics wrong in that game, Torrent does not agree; “It was bad luck. Raheem Sterling did not hit the empty goal from a few metres. Is that supposed to be the fault of the coach? No. Pep also makes mistakes.” 

He continued by saying, “Still, he’s a genius. And it's human nature to like to see geniuses fail. It was the same with musicians like Mozart. People have enjoyed criticising him when he made a mistake for making mistakes so rarely. It’s similar with Pep.”

Despite some perceived shortcomings in the Champions League, Torrent feels that Pep Guardiola will not view his career with any regret:

“But I know him well and know that he can handle the criticism. And even if he were denied this third Champions League title: in 20 years, when he sits at home with his family and looks back on his career over a glass of wine, he will be happy and satisfied.”

“Still, I hope he wins this title. He deserves it. No genius should go unrewarded.”

