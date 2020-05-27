“It is like going to university, every day you learn something new” — Former Man City goalkeeper talks about lone his season under Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero says, in an interview with TNT Sports LA, that playing under manager Pep Guardiola was “like going to university.”

Caballero spent three seasons with Manchester City before leaving for his current club Chelsea. He made 48 appearances in all competitions for City, including 27 under Guardiola. In speaking to TNT Sports LA, the 38-year-old goalkeeper says his time with Guardiola was a learning experience.

“Every day you learn something new,” Caballero said. “If not in the field, he shows it to you by watching a video. Or when he gets close, he has details and he teaches you.”

Caballero says Guardiola was open to teaching anyone regardless of their stature with the team.

“The good thing is that he has no problem teaching a starter, a substitute, a 34-year-old — as I was at the time — or an 18-year-old,” Caballero said. “The truth is, he doesn't drop his rings to teach anyone. He has that pedagogy of teaching. He is very good at correcting and teaching.”

Caballero joined City in 2014 on a three-year deal under then manager Manuel Pellegrini. He touched on his reasoning to leave Spain for a new challenge in England.

"Manuel Pellegrini convinced me to go,” Caballero said. “The reality is that I was doing very well in Malaga, but I accepted. He had promised to keep me as a starter in the cup, although in the league, the starter was Joe Hart.”

Even after reaching the final of the 2015–2016 Football League Cup, Pellegrini kept his word and ensured Caballero that he would start.

“We reached the final and we had to play it against Liverpool,” Caballero said. “There was a lot of pressure for Hart to start the game. But Pellegrini said, ‘I’d rather lose a title than lose my word.’ It kept me going and we won the cup.”

