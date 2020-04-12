Former Man City manager reveals his biggest achievement

Former manager Roberto Mancini has named winning a Premier League title with Manchester City as his finest achievement in management.

In a recent interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, the Italian said: “The Premier League with Manchester City in 2012" when asked what he felt was his best moment as a coach.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Of course, the title came in infamous style as City fought back from a seemingly insurmountable points deficit to snatch the trophy with Sergio Agüero's legendary 94th-minute winner against QPR on the final day. Mancini elaborated on this, saying: "It was a title won in a comeback and at the last second of the last match of the championship…”.

Mancini developed a strong relationship with Manchester City fans throughout his spell at the Etihad, despite not always being particularly popular with some of the other figures at the club, especially a handful of the first-team staff.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Since leaving Manchester, Mancini has managed Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Zenit. He's currently the boss of the Italian national team, with whom he has begun to rebuild a side that failed to even reach the 2018 World Cup.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra