'What he has done over the years is outrageous' - Former Man City midfielder heaps praise on Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's former midfielder Javi Garcia has revealed his deep admiration for the club's manager Pep Guardiola, in conversation with ManCityCatala.

Garcia signed for City in 2012 for a fee of £16m. He scored on his debut away to Stoke City, and went on to make 29 league appearances in Manuel Pellegrini's inaugural title-winning season.

The Spaniard left in 2014, some years before Guardiola arrived, but he has revealed his admiration from afar for the coach.

"What strikes me most about [Pep] Guardiola is his ability to create and invent. The tactical changes, changes in positions of some players, always reinventing themselves. What he has done over the years is outrageous."

Garcia's praise embodies the prestige that Guardiola enjoys in the football world courtesy of his achievements as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Man City.

Garcia signed for Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg in 2014, where he remained for three years. Since then, he has returned to his home country as a Real Betis player.

