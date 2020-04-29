City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'What he has done over the years is outrageous' - Former Man City midfielder heaps praise on Pep Guardiola

markgough96

Manchester City's former midfielder Javi Garcia has revealed his deep admiration for the club's manager Pep Guardiola, in conversation with ManCityCatala.

Garcia signed for City in 2012 for a fee of £16m. He scored on his debut away to Stoke City, and went on to make 29 league appearances in Manuel Pellegrini's inaugural title-winning season. 

The Spaniard left in 2014, some years before Guardiola arrived, but he has revealed his admiration from afar for the coach.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-ham (6)
(ANDREW YATES/AFP via Getty Images)

"What strikes me most about [Pep] Guardiola is his ability to create and invent. The tactical changes, changes in positions of some players, always reinventing themselves. What he has done over the years is outrageous."

Garcia's praise embodies the prestige that Guardiola enjoys in the football world courtesy of his achievements as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Man City. 

Garcia signed for Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg in 2014, where he remained for three years. Since then, he has returned to his home country as a Real Betis player. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Club manager discusses plans for Man City forward in direct contact with the player

Man City winger Leroy Sane held a 30-minute phone call with Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, report SportBild as relayed via iMiaSanMia.

markgough96

"It is going to be one of the happiest moments!” - Fernandinho discusses footballs possible return

Manchester City vice-captain Fernandinho has been speaking recently about the possible return of football in the near future and admits 'it's going to be one of the happiest moments for everyone.'

harryasiddall

"We won four titles but we had no luck there" - Sergio Agüero takes aim at individual awards

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero has recently been talking about individual awards, and the lack of City presence in these awards.

harryasiddall

"I saw him and said 'I'm coming for you this year'" - Man City opens up on a pending record break

Kevin De Bruyne has been talking recently about a personal milestone he's been aiming to hit this season.

Alex Farrell

City Football Group 'still hopeful' of adding ninth club to portfolio despite ongoing coronavirus crisis

The City Football Group (CFG) are still in negotiations with French side Nancy about adding the side to its portfolio.

Matt Astbury

'I really miss being close to my teammates' - Joao Cancelo opens up during lockdown

In a recent interview, Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo has opened up on what he's missing most about the current season hiatus.

Matt Astbury

"Don't expect something, they won't give you anything..." - Sergio Aguero hits out at EA and FIFA Ultimate Team

Sergio Aguero has took a subtle jab at EA Sports regarding packs in Ultimate Team, claiming the only way to get a good team is by using your bank card and buying FIFA points.

Matt Astbury

Pep Guardiola 'gives clear input' to Man City board to sign Serie A centre-back

Pep Guardiola has let the Manchester City hierarchy know who should be their 'first objective' signing once the summer transfer window opens.

richarddugdale

Man City set to announce new assistant manager this summer

Manchester City are set to appoint a new assistant manager in the summer following the departure of Mikel Arteta.

Matt Astbury

Man City are among eight clubs interested in Uruguayan starlet - Real Madrid and Wolves mentioned

Manchester City are interested in bringing Penarol winger Facu Pellistri to the Etihad Stadium.

Matt Astbury