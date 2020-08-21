Former Man City midfielder sparks controversy with recent comments on David Silva and Pep Guardiola

Manchester City widely recognises Yaya Toure's contribution to the English side's success in the last decade. However, the conversations about his bitter exit from the club are no secret. Most recently, Toure invited controversy yet again when he labelled Man City's decision to honour David Silva's decade-long service to the club with a statue as 'odd'.

When asked to comment on the recent announcement from Man City's chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, Yaya Toure stated that he is happy for his former teammate. However, he went on to note that 'it is up to the club' to honour him in the same manner.

As per reports from the Manchester Evening News, Toure was quoted saying:

"The statue for Silva, I am very delighted, very happy. They gave him that. For me, it's up to the club – I have nothing much to say about that. They can decide what they want."

There have also been heated debates amidst the Manchester City fans with respect to commissioning a statue for Yaya Toure. He responded by saying it is 'odd' that the club didn't do the same for him and claimed that 'fans know better'.

(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

"Is it odd though? Yeah. But I can do nothing about it because it is up to the club. The fans know better."

The 37-year-old Ivorian also discussed Pep Guardiola's unsuccessful Champions League campaigns with the club. He hinted at Manchester City possibly looking for a change if the Catalan fails to get the European gold for the Premier League side. During his recent conversation with Express Sport, Yaya Toure said;

"Of course, he's [Guardiola] been brought to the club to get a massive trophy for them, and at the moment it's not been delivered in the way they want. Everyone knows Pep is a great manager, but at the moment when things are not going their way, sometimes it's the time to change the way they do things. We'll see."

Yaya Toure further claimed that similar results in the Champions League would have landed Pep Guardiola in 'trouble' if he was managing Barcelona or Real Madrid. That said, he vehemently denied all arguments about Man City boss focusing solely on the league.

"Maybe if it was Barcelona or maybe Real Madrid, for sure he's going to be in trouble. We don't have to be in any doubt that he has been brought to City to win the Champions League.

Now people are finding a way to say he's coming just for the league or anything. But you cannot lie about that because the budget the club has been giving to him year after year, he needs to have the trophy. He needed to have it. When you bring in a manager of this calibre, he needs to have results."

Unsurprisingly, Man City's transfer expenses was once again involved in the discussion as Yaya Toure argued that it is fair for the club to demand more in return for the 'millions that they spend'. He then went to express his confusion over the board's decision and asserted that the English side could bring in any manager they want as they have 'the money to do it'.

(Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

"Of course, Pep's good but people are going to demand a bit more from him because of what they give to him. The expectations are going to be high. There's not any club in the world like City can spend millions of pounds on players - young players and quality players are expensive.

When you get these things, you have to give the trophy to the club. I don't know what the board are thinking, it's them that is going to make this kind of decision. I know City, they can have whatever manager they want because everybody knows they got the money to do it."

Finally, Toure commented on a player wanting to play for the manager and said that he would only give his hundred per cent to the right person who 'deserves his sacrifices'. He insisted that there should be trust between the players and the manager, and if the players aren't comfortable with the boss, the latter should be sacked.

