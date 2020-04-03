Former Man City record-signing claims owner 'pledged' to sign Kaka and Lionel Messi

Manchester City's former record-signing Robinho has revealed that the club's owner Sheikh Mansour stated that he would try and sign 'Kaka and Messi', report Marca as relayed by Sport Witness.

Robinho arrived from Real Madrid in September 2008, for a then club-record fee of £32.5m. 'I spoke a couple of times with the owner, Sheikh Mansour. He said he was going to do a great job signing Kaka and [Lionel] Messi', commented the Brazilian.

Manchester City's pursuit of the then AC Milan star Kaka in the subsequent January transfer window dominated the headlines that month, but the move failed to come to fruition after Kaka ultimately opted to remain in Italy.

As for Lionel Messi, it is not known how close Manchester City have ever come to tempting the Barcelona player to move to the Premier League.

Robinho also expressed his regret at failing to win a trophy in his time in England: 'I was champion in all the teams I played in except for [Manchester] City. If I regret anything it is not having given City a title, it is the only thing that makes me a little sad.'

Robinho left Manchester in 2010 to join AC Milan, after scoring sixteen goals in his fifty-three appearances for City. He presently plays for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

