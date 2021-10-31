Former Man City Star Feels Current Premier League Manager Could Be Pep Guardiola's Successor

Former Manchester City right-back Micah Richards believes current Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira will be 'in the conversation' for succeeding Pep Guardiola.

The question of who replaces Pep Guardiola once his time as Manchester City manager is up has been a hot topic this week.

Especially in the Catalan's pre-match press conference, where he was asked whether the current Crystal Palace manager - and former Manchester City midfielder - Patrick Vieira has the potential to succeed him at the Etihad.

His answer was simply, "All the managers around the world have a chance to manage here."

Vieira, who has notably studied Guardiola's style precisely, has been tasked with rebuilding a Crystal Palace side that released a stunning 22 players in the summer.

So far, sitting in 15th place, the Frenchman has struggled to turn some solid showings into wins.

Speaking in his regular Daily Mail column, a former teammate of Vieira's, Micah Richards believes the fledgling manager has all the tools to succeed Guardiola in Manchester.

"Should his managerial career continue to progress the way I hope it will, I see no reason why his name wouldn't at least be in the conversation as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola [at Manchester City]," Richards wrote.

After a brief spell with Manchester City's EDS side, Vieira went on to manage New York City FC and OGC Nice before taking the job in East London in the summer.

Richards recalls a time watching Vieira in charge of the EDS side, where he says the 'high pressing' style he adopted, alongside expecting his central defenders to play out from the back, is in line with the Blues' vision.

