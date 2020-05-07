City Xtra
"We were sh*tting ourselves" - Former Man City star talks about the club takeover

richarddugdale

In a conversation with La Nacion, Pablo Zabaleta has revealed the impact the Abu Dhabi takeover of Manchester City had on the players in 2008, as reported by Goal. 

After signing Robinho for £40 million, players joked on who would be next, with names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo being muted. Zabaleta, who had only joined City ten days before the purchase of the club, says that players were "sh*tting themselves" at the prospect of major signings:

"We took it a bit as a joke and... in the locker room we started putting 'Messi' and 'Cristiano Ronaldo' [up]."

manchester-city-v-west-bromwich-albion-premier-league
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"They invest £40 million for Robinho and there I said, 'Now what do I do? I'm not going to last six months here..." Ironically, the Argentinian international went on to have a great career at City, winning many accolades and being widely recognised as one of the all-time favourites among supporters. 

On the prospect of retirement, the right-back said his future is 'uncertain' as a result of the football hiatus and what might become for the game, saying; "The chances are you won't play in front of a crowd, so what motivation could I have left?"

Empty stadiums during matches is a very real prospect for football, both for the Premier League and the rest of Europe. It could see the retirement of a Manchester City legend come earlier than fans, and he himself, anticipated.

-----

Comments

