"At the time I was thinking about my development and a move abroad might be the one." - Former Man City youngster opens up on his move

Rabbi Matondo left Manchester City last year to join Schalke after signing a £10 million deal with the Bundesliga outfit. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, the young prospect opened up about his move to Germany and his struggles in a different league.

The Welsh winger revealed that he sought advice from City winger, Leroy Sané. The latter told Matondo that Schalke have 'top fans' who will 'love him forever'.

Matondo recalled, "He [Leroy Sane] told me the fans were top fans and would love me forever if I worked hard and did the right things. He gave me advice on the Schalke way."

Matondo also discussed his time with City, stating that he never really got close to the first team; whereas other clubs were showing a lot of interest in signing him. As a result, he decided to explore his potential in the Bundesliga and thought it would be a crucial step in his development as a player.

Talking about his previous club, Matondo said: "At Manchester City, I was doing well and getting a lot of attention from other clubs, telling me they wanted me in the first team. I wasn't really in and around the first team at City so much. I wasn't getting a sniff of being on the bench."

He continued, "Manchester City is a top club, and I've lots of respect for them. At the time, I was thinking about my own development and thought a move abroad might be the one for me."

"There was a lot of talk at the time about how not many young players were breaking through in the Premier League, and I was thinking it might be right to move abroad and get some good experience. Maybe some life lesson as well.

Not a lot of people can say they moved abroad to work at 18 and lived alone. I thought it would be good for me. I thought I was mature and it's been the right thing for me", concluded the 19-year-old.

