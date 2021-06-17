Former Man United Manager Labels Man City Star as "Best in the World"

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had high praise for Manchester City's star centre-back Ruben Dias this week during an interview with talkSport.

Jose Mourinho spoke out about his home nation’s chances at the ongoing European Championships this summer, pointing out that Portugal are littered with superstars.

However, Mourinho singled out one name when it came to A Seleção - and that one name was Manchester City star defender, Ruben Dias.

The City centre-back took the Premier League by storm after joining the Etihad club from Benfica in September of last year, for a reported fee of £62 million - with much expectation riding on him, as he was seen as club legend Vincent Kompany's long term replacement.

After cementing himself as an undroppable player in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven over the course of the season, the 24-year-old won Player of the Season in the Premier League as well as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, on the way to securing the Manchester City's third Premier League title in just four years.

On the back of that fantastic season, Jose Mourinho praised the young defender.

“I think Ruben Dias is the best centre-back in the world now, maybe,” Mourinho told talkSPORT this week.

“I would say that Ruben [Dias] with this step to the Premier League is getting a different knowledge and experience of competitiveness. I think he’s a fantastic centre-back.”

