Former Man City Boss Rejects Claims of Possible Return to Manchester to Manage Rivals United

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has revealed his views on a potential take over of the vacant Manchester United job on a permanent basis at the end of the current season.

The esteemed and hugely successful Italian manager has seemingly rejected the opportunity to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford next season.

Speaking to popular Italian publication Gazzetto Dello Sport, Roberto Mancini rubbished recent speculation of a potential move to Manchester United - who will be on the search for a permanent coach come the end of the current campaign.

“A verbal agreement with a Premier League club? All false. My only goal is to get to the World Cup and be able to win it (with Italy)”, Roberto Mancini confirmed.

After lifting the European Championships crown with Italy in the summer, Roberto Mancini now finds his side in the midst of a play-off to book Italy a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With football’s most coveted competition set to begin in less than 12 months, the Azzurri manager has no club job on his radar currently - and unsurprisingly so given the high standards he has set himself whilst manager of his country.

Roberto Mancini famously ended Manchester City’s 44-year drought for a league title by ending Manchester United’s domestic dominance in style, courtesy of Sergio Aguero’s iconic ‘93:20’ moment in the 2011/12 Premier League campaign.

Spearheading the Sky Blues’ first FA Cup win since 1969 in the 2010/11 season and eclipsing Manchester United once again in the semi-final, Roberto Mancini’s legendary status on the blue side of the city is cemented.

As things stand, the prospect of Roberto Mancini taking charge of a club side does not seem realistic and especially, the Manchester United managerial job - given his history with their closest rivals.

