Former Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany Admits He Is Yet To See His Statue

The legend that is Vincent Kompany recently got his first managerial job in England as he was appointed with the task of getting Burnley back into the Premier League however in a recent press conference he still had time to reminisce about his time at The Etihad.

He left Manchester City in 2019 to join Belgium side Anderlecht and after one season he ended up being in charge of the club.

Kompany statue IMAGO / News Images

Having impressed at Anderlecht he landed the Burnley job and in a recent press conference he spoke about the statue of him that is outside The Etihad stadium.

He said: "I will let you in on something: I am still to go and see the statue. I am so grateful, yet I’m also a person who is almost shy with these moments.

"I find it hard to find words to explain it. It is a recognition that is so big. It’s too big. This is the other side of me. This is the Vinny who is coming to Burnley to see our guys really have a fight and give something to the fans when they come to the game."

Even though he is proud to have it he has confirmed it is at the back of his mind at the moment as he said: "I will go to see it one day. But as a coach, I don't have to worry about statues and stuff right now.

"I have to worry about Millwall. I have to think about Rotherham. I have to think about Huddersfield away. That is something I am very much looking forward to. Nothing else."

His first game in charge is the opening match of the Championship season as The Clarets travel to Huddersfield on Friday 29th July.

Read More Manchester City Coverage