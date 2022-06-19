Former Manchester City Defender Aleksandar Kolarov Retires- Plans 'Other Life' In Football

Ex Manchester City full back Aleksandar Kolarov has today announced his retirement from professional football.

The 36-year-old has retired following the expiry of his contract with Inter Milan and is already planning his next move.

Kolarov joined Man City from Lazio in 2010 as the club were about to enter an extremely fruitful period.

When the Serbian full back left the club in 2017 he had won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Kolarov left the cityzens in 2017 to join Roma, where he would linkup with former City teammate Edin Dzeko.

Following his retirement Kolarov already has his next move in mind, he said in a statement: "Now I am already focused on my 'other' life in the world of football. I will soon start training as a sporting director and scout at the National Football Centre of the Football Federation of Italy in Kovercan."

"I am coming to the end of this phase in my life, feeling great satisfaction with what I have achieved. I hope that with my daily proving on and off the field, I have at least partially repaid this wonderful game and all those who supported me."

