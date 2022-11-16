Former Manchester City Defender Appointed River Plate Manager, Made Over Century Of Appearances

Argentinian side River Plate have announced the appointment of former Manchester City defender Martin Demichelis as their next manager.

Having played at River Plate at the beginning of his career for six years and winning many titles, Demichelis has decided on a new challenge, moving away from his coaching position at Bayern Munich II.

The 41-year-old obtained his UEFA Pro coaching license in October of this year and is now ready to take on a managerial role.

Following eight successful years and 259 appearances at Bayern Munich, and short spells at Malaga and Atletico Madrid, Demichelis joined Man City in 2013 for a small fee of just €4.5million.

The Argentinian centre-half would go on to make 106 appearances in City colours, scoring four goals and grabbing two assists, while winning one Premier League trophy and two league cups.

Demichelis also has experience at international level, having won 51 caps. The defender came close to World Cup glory with Argentina, missing out narrowly to a Mario Götze last-minute goal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

