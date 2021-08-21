Former Man City Defender Comments On His Departure From The Club

Former Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has spoken about his decision to leave the club, after settling in at Barcelona in La Liga.

Garcia joined Manchester City from the Barcelona academy in 2017, and at the age of 17, the Spain international made his debut for the club in a 2018 Carabao Cup Quarter-Final tie against Leicester City.

Throughout his time in the North-west, Garcia made a total of 35 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, established himself as a reliable defender and ended the 2019/20 campaign as one of the club’s first-choice centre-backs alongside Aymeric Laporte.

However, Eric Garcia then sought a move back to Catalonia and one year after refusing to sign a new deal with Manchester City, Garcia signed for boyhood club Barcelona on a free transfer.

Now 20-years-old, Garcia has spoken about his departure from Manchester City.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, which has been translated and relayed by Barca Centre, Eric Garcia has spoken about his departure from Manchester City, and what he thought about his time at the club.

In the interview, Garcia states that at 17-years-old, “Together with my family and my agent we decided that the best thing was to go to Manchester”, and despite returning to Catalonia after four years at Manchester City, Garcia notes, “It was a good decision” to spend time with the Premier League club.

Garcia also noted that he developed significantly under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, stating that Pep “has taught me a lot, especially positionally, tactically, trying to read what is going to happen before it happens”.

Eric Garcia established himself as a first-team regular towards the back-end of the 2019/20 campaign, however the young Catalan yearned to return to Barcelona, and stated that he decided not to renew his contract at City as he “knew that there was an interest from Barça and I made it clear that I did not want to renew because I wanted to return”.

Despite likely being disappointed by Garcia’s wish to leave the club, Garcia noted that “Guardiola understood my decision at all times”, which is understandable given Guardiola’s status as a Barcelona icon, and Garcia also noted he is “very grateful to him for it”.

Eric Garcia briefly established himself as a popular figure amongst Manchester City fans, generally because his performances were perceived to be superior to Nicolas Otamendi’s defensive output throughout the 2019/20 season.

However, when news surfaced that Garcia wished to leave the club, his popularity was quickly diminished, although it is entirely understandable why Garcia desired to leave Manchester to play for his hometown club Barcelona.

