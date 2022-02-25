Skip to main content

Former Manchester City Defender Reveals Pep Guardiola Changed His View of Football in 10 MONTHS

Pep Guardiola is claimed to have changed the way Gael Clichy viewed football, the former Manchester City defender has revealed during a recent interview.

When we think of some of the greatest Premier League sides, we instantly think to Arsenal’s famed ‘Invincibles’, or the perfection dynasty that Pep Guardiola has, and is continuing to build at Manchester City.

One player who played a part in both of these iconic Premier League squads is former French international Gaël Clichy - now playing for Geneva based side, Servette.

The full-back signed for Arsenal in 2003 from Cannes and was a key member in Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ side under manager Arsène Wenger - a team that lost zero Premier League games during the entire 2003/04 season.

After eight successful seasons for the Gunners, winning a total of three trophies, Gael Clichy then made the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola embraces Gael Clichy following a 0-0 draw with Stoke City

Pep Guardiola embraces Gael Clichy following a 0-0 draw with Stoke City

1 / 2

At Manchester City, he predominantly played under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini, adding two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and a Community Shield to his trophy haul.

Read More

In the 2016/17 season - a campaign that would prove to be his final at Manchester City, the left-back played under the revered Pep Guardiola, in what was the Catalan’s maiden year at the club.

Despite only sharing the changing room for a solitary season and in the twilight years of his career, Gael Clichy claims that of all the managers to have coached him, Pep Guardiola was most inspiring.

Definitely (Pep) Guardiola, who changed the way I viewed football in just 10 months,” he recently told Blick, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, when asked which coaches were most impactful him.

imago0027856105h

Pep Guardiola signalling to Gael Clichy during a Premier League match against Arsenal

imago0024807010h

Pep Guardiola speaking to the media during a pre-season tour of Asia in 2016

You have to experience it yourself to understand. He is a very intense person. The phrase, 'a game depends on little things' is a phrase, but Pep (Guardiola) embodies it.”

He is extremely meticulous. He focuses on these details seven days a week. He allows every single player to improve.”

It is surprising to hear that in just one season together, which ended trophyless, Clichy came to believe this, but it stands as a clear testimony to Pep Guardiola’s coaching abilities, especially since arriving in England.

