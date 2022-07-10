Former Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna Reveals Thoughts About Arsenal Signing Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal was one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer with The Gunners taking what felt like a long time to get their man but now they have their Alexandre Lacazette replacement fans and former players have expressed their delight about the signing.

Bacary Sagna left The Gunners for Manchester City in 2014 spending three years at The Etihad racking up 86 appearances for the club winning the League Cup in 2016.

Sagan in action whilst at City IMAGO / Colorsport

Before his spell with Manchester City he spent seven years at Arsenal where he played a mammoth 284 games for the club under Arsene Wenger winning the FA Cup in 2014.

He is looking forward to seeing Jesus at his old club in London as he said: "I’m very excited. When I see players like him join the club it makes me happy.

“He has a fantastic mentality and is a fantastic player."

Jesus joined the north London side after helping Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City win four league titles over the past five seasons, scoring a total of 95 goals in all competitions with his most iconic goal being against Southampton to make City centurions.

Sagna further said: "He is going to Arsenal to be the main man. His pedigree is fantastic.

“He is a brilliant signing because he has a winning mentality and is a champion. I can’t wait to see him in an Arsenal shirt this season."

Jesus with his trademark celebration IMAGO / News Images

Will Manchester City regret letting him go?