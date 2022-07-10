Skip to main content

Former Manchester City full-back Bacary Sagna Reveals Thoughts About Arsenal Signing Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal was one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer with The Gunners taking what felt like a long time to get their man but now they have their Alexandre Lacazette replacement fans and former players have expressed their delight about the signing.

Bacary Sagna left The Gunners for Manchester City in 2014 spending three years at The Etihad racking up 86 appearances for the club winning the League Cup in 2016.

Bacary Sagna

Sagan in action whilst at City

Before his spell with Manchester City he spent seven years at Arsenal where he played a mammoth 284 games for the club under Arsene Wenger winning the FA Cup in 2014.

He is looking forward to seeing Jesus at his old club in London as he said: "I’m very excited. When I see players like him join the club it makes me happy.

“He has a fantastic mentality and is a fantastic player."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jesus joined the north London side after helping Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City win four league titles over the past five seasons, scoring a total of 95 goals in all competitions with his most iconic goal being against Southampton to make City centurions.

Sagna further said: "He is going to Arsenal to be the main man. His pedigree is fantastic.

“He is a brilliant signing because he has a winning mentality and is a champion. I can’t wait to see him in an Arsenal shirt this season."

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring against Leeds

Jesus with his trademark celebration

Will Manchester City regret letting him go?

Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Hints At Long-Term Plans During Manchester City Unveiling

By Jake Mahon44 minutes ago
imago1011871252h
News

'I'm Clear I Want To Play'- Stefan Ortega Speaks Following Manchester City Unveiling

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
imago1013094045h
News

Julian Alvarez Says ‘I Came Here to Create My Own History’ at Manchester City Unveiling Event

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Erling Haaland
News

New Star Man Erling Haaland Takes Dig At Manchester United At Unveiling

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
imago0005552984h
News

Manchester City Connections Growing Stronger With Burnley as Vincent Kompany Brings in Former Team Mate as Assistant Manager

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Will Rival Chelsea For Centre Back Jules Kounde

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
imago1001984357h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Favourites To Sign 16-Year Old Wonderkid From Everton

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago
Pau Torres
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Are Yet To Contact Villarreal Over Centre-Back Pau Torres

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago