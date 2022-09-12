Former Manchester City Man Re-joins The Premier League

Newcastle United loaned out Martin Dubravka to Manchester United before the transfer window shut leaving them with new signing Nick Pope as their number one.

It also left them with Karl Darlow as their back-up goalkeeper which meant they were in a comfortable position with two first-choice quality players competing for one position.

That was until Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training meaning Eddie Howe had to make a move in the free agent market.

He had a few options to go with and he decided to get former Manchester City youth player Loris Karius through the door.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Loris Karius Officially Joins Newcastle United

The German under 21 international has spent plenty of years in England already hence why Newcastle were convinced to make him their number two.

On bringing the former Liverpool man to Tyneside Howe said: "We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group.

"He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season."

Karius is infamously known for the 2018 Champions League final in which his two awful errors cost Liverpool the chance to win the European Cup.

It has seemingly affected him wherever he has gone as he carried on making errors at Besiktas and Union Berlin whilst on loan at the clubs.

He finally left Liverpool on a free this summer and has shared his thoughts on joining Newcastle.

"I'm excited. It's a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn't take me long to make a decision.

"Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I'm excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates," said the German.

His best chances of action will be the cup games given how well Nick Pope has started the campaign.

