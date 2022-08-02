Skip to main content

Former Manchester City Midfielder Didi Hamann Believes Erling Haaland Will Outperform Darwin Nunez

Didi Hamann still believes that Manchester City's new striker Erling Haaland will do better than Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez after the pair faced off in the Community Shield.

Nunez got on the score sheet after coming off the bench for The Reds effectively winning them the game whereas Haaland did not have the easiest of debuts missing a chance he would be expected to bury at the end.

Erling Haaland

Haaland in action

However Hamann who used to play for Liverpool and Manchester City is backing Haaland to outperform Nunez this season which could be key in the title race with these two sides set to go head to head for top spot yet again.

Speaking to Genting Casino Hamann said: "I'd probably go with Erling Haaland to come out on top against Darwin Nunez this season - despite the Norwegian's showing in the Community Shield.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We need to see if they both start first because of course both teams want to win it but the first game of the season the week after is the one they'll focus on."

Erling Haaland

Haaland on the pre-season tour 

Haaland is set to be Pep Guardiola's new main man so due to that he should realistically start most games whereas as we saw in the Community Shield Klopp has other players who can play through the middle with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota more than capable of filling that role.

So therefore the Norwegian international may edge Nunez for goals but one thing is that is for sure is that the pair are both already hugely talented and are set to come on leaps and bounds this season working under two of the best managers in the world.

                                               Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester CityLiverpool

Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Confirm They Will Not Raise Bid For Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City In Talks With Matheus Nunes To Replace Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
James McAtee
Transfer Rumours

Report: Sheffield United Are Interested In Loan Deal For Manchester City Youngster James McAtee

By Jake Mahon7 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 2
News

Ally McCoist Backs Manchester City's Jack Grealish To Improve Next Season

By Jake Mahon9 hours ago
Lucas Paqueta
Transfer Rumours

Report: Lucas Paqueta Is An Option For Manchester City If Bernardo Silva Leaves

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Willing To Pay Brighton's £50million Asking Price For Marc Cucurella

By Dylan Mcbennett11 hours ago
Arthur Melo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City and Juventus Could Be Open To A Swap Deal Involving Arthur and Ilkay Gundogan

By Elliot Thompson12 hours ago
Cucurella
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea 'Confident' Of Reaching An Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon12 hours ago