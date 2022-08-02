Former Manchester City Midfielder Didi Hamann Believes Erling Haaland Will Outperform Darwin Nunez

Didi Hamann still believes that Manchester City's new striker Erling Haaland will do better than Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez after the pair faced off in the Community Shield.

Nunez got on the score sheet after coming off the bench for The Reds effectively winning them the game whereas Haaland did not have the easiest of debuts missing a chance he would be expected to bury at the end.

Haaland in action IMAGO / PA Images

However Hamann who used to play for Liverpool and Manchester City is backing Haaland to outperform Nunez this season which could be key in the title race with these two sides set to go head to head for top spot yet again.

Speaking to Genting Casino Hamann said: "I'd probably go with Erling Haaland to come out on top against Darwin Nunez this season - despite the Norwegian's showing in the Community Shield.

"We need to see if they both start first because of course both teams want to win it but the first game of the season the week after is the one they'll focus on."

Haaland on the pre-season tour IMAGO / PA Images

Haaland is set to be Pep Guardiola's new main man so due to that he should realistically start most games whereas as we saw in the Community Shield Klopp has other players who can play through the middle with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota more than capable of filling that role.

So therefore the Norwegian international may edge Nunez for goals but one thing is that is for sure is that the pair are both already hugely talented and are set to come on leaps and bounds this season working under two of the best managers in the world.

Read More Manchester City Coverage