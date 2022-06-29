Skip to main content
Former Manchester City Midfielder Didi Hamann Has Doubts Over Clubs Transfer Business

Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland so far this window and a deal has been agreed for midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United whilst they are expected to complete deals for Arminia Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and  Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella.

Didi Hamann played for City for three years from 2006 to 2009 accumulating 71 appearances in that time period scoring one goal for the club and the former German international has had his say on Pep Guardiola's transfer business this summer.

Didi Hamann

Hamann as a pundit

The ex-Liverpool man has raised concerns about Haaland, speaking to He told Genting Casino he said: "Erling Haaland has had his injury problems and the Premier League is a very physical league. If you look at Gabriel Jesus' stats, they're brilliant.

"He's scored a lot of goals for them so I'm surprised he's been allowed to leave. Erling Haaland can score a lot of goals, but I don't think he will suit the way Man City play.

"It's a big ask for Haaland to reach the levels of Ian Wright and Thierry Henry. I'm fascinated to see how he'll play under Pep Guardiola - he'll definitely improve as a player but I don't think he'll ever be as good at linking up play as other Premier League greats were."

He also had his say on Kalvin Phillips, questioning his injury record: "In Rodri, Man City have the best holding midfielder in the Premier League and I don't know where Phillips fits into the team. 

"Kalvin Phillips' injury history doesn't make him a risky signing for Pep and Man City because even when everyone is fit, I'm not sure where he'll play or if he'll get a game because even Ilkay Gundogan couldn't get into the team towards the end of last season."

