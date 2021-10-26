Former Man City Star Questions Whether Club Really Need Erling Haaland or Harry Kane

Shaun Wright-Phillips has suggested that Manchester City's style of play and attacking talent means that they don't necessarily require the services of a star recognised striker.

The Premier League champions showed once more that they do not necessarily need the services of an out-and-out striker in order to find the net, after a stylish win at the Amex Stadium last weekend.

A brace from Phil Foden and strikes from Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez ensured all three points for the Blues, who are yet to find a suitable replacement for Sergio Aguero after he departed the club in the summer.

Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres have also been given the nod down the middle by City boss Pep Guardiola, who has admitted previously that he wanted to bring Tottenham forward Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

"City don’t necessarily need a big-name striker. They just need a guy who knows where the back of the net is," said Shaun Wright-Phillips in a recent interview, as quoted by Martin Blackburn of The Sun.

Guardiola's men have not struggled to score despite Aguero's absence, with Riyad Mahrez (7), Phil Foden (4), Kevin De Bruyne (3), Ferran Torres (3) and Gabriel Jesus (3) all having netted at least thrice so far this season.

City have had 15 different goalscorers across all competitions since August, including 19-year-old academy star Cole Palmer, who netted his first Champions League goal in midweek against Club Brugge.



Shaun Wright-Phillips added, "A striker in this (City) team is going to get two chances per game or more. He only needs to score one, and then the other team would have to come out."

After failing to land Harry Kane in the summer, the Champions League finalists have been heavily linked with a sensational swoop for Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland in 2022.

However, Wright-Phillips believes that the club do not need to acquire a star striker given their fluid style of play and the number of goalscoring chances created by the wealth of midfield talent in their ranks.

The former England international said: "Everyone talked about Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, but the way City play and the amount of chances they create, do they need a striker of that stature?”

