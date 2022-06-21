Skip to main content
Former Manchester City Striker Carlos Tevez Named New Rosario Central Manager

The former Argentinian international only retired in 2021 and now joins the long list of recent former players who are turning to management.

Tevez has stayed in his native country taking Argentina Primera Division side Rosario Central.

Tevez

Tevez back in his playing days for Manchester City

It is first job in management replacing Kily Gonzalez who was in charge of the club since 2020 and it was also first job in senior management after being in charge of the reserve side for over a year.

The former Inter Milan winger got the Argentine side to the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals in 2021 but the following March he lost a derby game against Newell's Old Boys 3-1 which saw him dismissed with a 36% win rate after 68 games.

Tevez had a whirlwind playing career spending it with seven different clubs starting with Boca Juniors whom he would re-join twice.

He joined Manchester City in 2013 from arch rivals Manchester United in one of the most controversial transfers in the Premier League era, he was also involved in another much more disputed deal when West Ham United signed him as The Hammer were fined for breaching the rules.

In his four years at Manchester City he had a remarkable record as he played 148 games scoring 73 goals and assisting 35 in that period.

He won the FA Cup and the Premier League whilst at the club but also had his issues when in 2011 he was suspended for refusing to come off the bench against Bayern Munich.

Only time will tell if he his cut out to be a successful manager.

