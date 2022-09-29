Former Manchester United And Arsenal Man Makes Manchester Derby Prediction

After fixture cancellations and an international break, it has felt like an eternity since domestic football has been played but the Premier League is finally back this weekend and all eyes will be on the Manchester derby.

While Manchester City head into this game the favourites (as they do in most games) it would be foolish to disregard the red half of Manchester, who have had a resurgence in recent weeks after a poor start to the season.

It looked like Erik Ten Hag's tenure was doomed from the start after losses to Brighton and Brentford in his first two games but the Red Devils have gone on to win every league game since their 4-0 loss to the Bees and now sit fifth in the table.

However, despite Man United's recent upturn in form, they are facing a City side that are yet to be beaten this season.

The Sky Blues have only dropped two points all season and look to have improved upon the lofty standards they had set for themselves in recent years, thanks to the arrival of Erling Haaland, who seems to have given the side an extra dimension.

If The Reds were to steal a win from the game it would have to be classed as an upset, given how far apart the two rivals have been in recent years in terms of quality.

However, former Manchester United and Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre believes his former side are capable of exactly that. "It’s possible they can create an upset," the ex-France international told Bettingexpert.com.

"They’ve shown more resilience, especially away from home. They are ready to fight as a team, to defend the goal, the results.

"They could put up a good fight and then going forward, I think they will create opportunities because City are not at their best defensively right now."

While this Man United side are capable of causing an upset, it is hard to agree with Silvestre's verdict on Manchester City's defence, which has looked impressive in recent weeks.

In their last five games, The Cityzens have conceded just two goals and have looked incredibly solid with new signing Manuel Akanji in the backline, who has slotted into the team seamlessly.

And while John Stones' injury may harm City's defence slightly, the England man had been deployed as a right-back in recent weeks- a role which Kyle Walker was always going to reprise following his return from injury.

It would perhaps be more wise to take a glance at Manchester United's defence, with Harry Maguire's performance in England's 3-3 draw with Germany generating headlines for all the wrong reasons.

If Ten Hag persists in starting the former Leicester man, it could prove to be a very long day for the away side if Haaland is on his a-game.

The derby day clash is scheduled to kick off at 2 pm this Sunday as City look to increase the pressure on table-topping Arsenal, who currently sit one point above them.

