Former Man United Defender Provides Honest Views On Cristiano Ronaldo and Man City Links

Former Manchester United player Fabio claims that he never believed Cristiano Ronaldo would join Manchester City, despite revealing how close a deal appeared to be during the summer.

During City's hunt for a striker during the summer transfer window, one surprising name emerged on the list late on the market - Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese international made 292 appearances for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, which at the time would have certainly ruled him out for ever playing for the Blue half of Manchester at any point in his career.

Despite that, the Etihad club appeared to be closing in on the forward late in August - with some outlets reporting that the deal was done and Ronaldo was on his way to East Manchester.

Yet, in the end the 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford when Manchester United swooped in at the death to offer him over £500,000 per week to reunite with his old club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate Fabio opened up on why he never felt that the 36-year-old would join Manchester City.

“Man, I couldn’t imagine it. When they told me, I couldn’t believe it,” he told ESPN Brazil, as relayed by Sport Witness this week.

“It was Pedro, who plays here with me, who said: ‘Manchester City are almost done with Cristiano’. I said: ‘It’s not possible’. I didn’t believe it at any point."

The former Manchester United star revealed that he believed Ronaldo's reported links to Manchester City were all a smoke-show to manoeuvre a move back to Old Trafford.

“I don’t know if it was a move made by Jorge Mendes, his manager, to create something because that’s what happens nowadays. I’m just saying that because I don’t have any idea," Fabio said.

“I didn’t believe at any point that he was going to City. From his history at United, from what I know a bit from the two years I played with him."

Since returning to Manchester United, the forward has scored seven goals in seven games, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sides recent run of poor form.

Some believe Cristiano Ronaldo's return did not make Manchester United a more likely title rival to Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea - yet you can not argue with those types of numbers, which are likely to improve as the season goes on.

